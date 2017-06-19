State of Play in the WTO Toward the 1...

State of Play in the WTO Toward the 11th Ministerial in Argentina

The 11th Ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 10-13, 2017. After years of languishing while other "free trade" agreements were negotiated, big business has turned its focus back to the WTO, particularly among the high-tech sector that now includes five of the seven largest corporations globally.

Chicago, IL

