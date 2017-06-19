School for Advanced Research celebrat...

School for Advanced Research celebrates 110 years with a touch of Antiques Roadshow

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A slice of Antiques Roadshow visits town Saturday as part of an anniversary celebration at the School for Advanced Research, itself an antique in fine shape. More than 100 folks toting treasures of indeterminate worth will arrive on the east-side Santa Fe campus with hopes of hearing a high number from Wes Cowan, the noted anthropologist and appraiser who has appeared regularly on PBS programs including Roadshow and History Detectives .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC