Santa Cruz County budget on track for 10 percent in reserves

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County, proposing a $717 million budget for next year, is making progress to reduce its “structural deficit” but without a huge growth in revenue. On Monday, the first day of budget hearings, county supervisors got a briefing from Carlos Palacios, deputy county administrative officer, who will be sworn in as county administrative officer at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

