Port Co-operation, Maritime Security Meet of Argentina
A regional workshop focusing on this year's World Maritime Day theme - Connecting Ships, Ports and People has been held in Buenos Aires, Argentina . The event, organized by International Maritime Organization in collaboration with the Argentine Maritime Authority , aimed to promote cooperation between ports and designated authorities of participating countries through an open discussion and by sharing experiences and best practices related to maritime security.
