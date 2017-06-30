Port Co-operation, Maritime Security ...

Port Co-operation, Maritime Security Meet of Argentina

A regional workshop focusing on this year's World Maritime Day theme - Connecting Ships, Ports and People has been held in Buenos Aires, Argentina . The event, organized by International Maritime Organization in collaboration with the Argentine Maritime Authority , aimed to promote cooperation between ports and designated authorities of participating countries through an open discussion and by sharing experiences and best practices related to maritime security.

Chicago, IL

