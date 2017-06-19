Plato Gold Announces 2nd and Final Closing of Convertible Debenture totaling $50,000
Plato Gold Corp. , an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures previously announced on June 1, 2017. Pursuant to the Offering, for the second and final closing, the Company issued convertible debentures for gross proceeds totaling $50,000.
