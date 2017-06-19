One killed as Venezuelan troops fire ...

One killed as Venezuelan troops fire on protesters

Yesterday Read more: Al Jazeera

Shooting outside La Carlota airbase in Caracas brings death toll from near-daily unrest to at least 76 since April. Venezuelan troops on Thursday fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters as they attacked the perimeter of an airbase, killing a demonstrator and bringing the death toll to at least 76 in unrest since April.

Chicago, IL

