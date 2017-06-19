NZ Poet receives XIII distinction

New Zealand poet Charles Olsen receives the XIII Distinction POETAS DE OTROS MUNDOS awarded by the Fondo PoA©tico Internacional in recognition of the high quality of his poetic oeuvre. Photo credit: LiliA n Pallares, New York, 2016 Son of an Anglican priest and an opera singer, Charles Olsen moved to England in 1981 and to Spain in 2003.

