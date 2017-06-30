MSNBC Asks Adulterer Mark Sanford If ...

MSNBC Asks Adulterer Mark Sanford If Trump's Tweets Are Sexist [VIDEO]

MSNBC host Craig Melvin decided to ask Republican South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford, who was the subject of a major cheating scandal, if he finds Trump's "Morning Joe" tweets to be sexist. While serving as governor of South Carolina, Sanford mysteriously disappeared for six days before he was caught returning to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

