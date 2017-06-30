MSNBC Asks Adulterer Mark Sanford If Trump's Tweets Are Sexist [VIDEO]
MSNBC host Craig Melvin decided to ask Republican South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford, who was the subject of a major cheating scandal, if he finds Trump's "Morning Joe" tweets to be sexist. While serving as governor of South Carolina, Sanford mysteriously disappeared for six days before he was caught returning to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC