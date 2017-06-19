Midterms: an election that's difficult to read
When the votes are counted on the night of August 13, the results of the PASO primaries will most likely give rise to multiple interpretations. One scenario that could be read without any room for ambiguity would be a victory for the yet to be unveiled Let's Change senatorial candidate in Buenos Aires province, since the ruling coalition will predictably win nationwide, with Peronism facing the coming election divided into several factions.
