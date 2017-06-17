Mainly Mozart Festival finale to feat...

Mainly Mozart Festival finale to feature pianist Javier Perianes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The 2017 Mainly Mozart Festival's concluding weekend promises to be a dynamic and fitting close to a jampacked month. Saturday's concert, led by Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra conductor and music director Michael Francis, and Sunday's two separate chamber-music concerts will feature one of Spain's foremost pianists: Javier Perianes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC