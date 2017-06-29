Judge sets $6.4M bail for Soquel brai...

Judge sets $6.4M bail for Soquel brain surgeon

Jay Rorty, attorney for accused child molesting neurosurgeon James Kohut, argues for a $1 million bail for his client Wendesday. SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge John Salazar set bail at $6.4 million for accused child molester and Soquel brain surgeon James Kohut during a hearing Wednesday in a full Santa Cruz courtroom.

