ISPOR Announces Its 6th Latin America Conference Plenary Sessions and Speakers

Princeton, NJ - June 20, 2017 - The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research announced the plenary sessions and speakers for its 6th Latin America Conference scheduled for 15-17 September 2017 in So Paulo, Brazil. The conference will examine health system reform and sustainability, patient engagement in health care decision making, drug development, and regulatory issues through the lens of the theme, Driving Better Health Outcomes Through Stakeholder Engagement .

