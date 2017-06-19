ISPOR Announces Its 6th Latin America Conference Plenary Sessions and Speakers
Princeton, NJ - June 20, 2017 - The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research announced the plenary sessions and speakers for its 6th Latin America Conference scheduled for 15-17 September 2017 in So Paulo, Brazil. The conference will examine health system reform and sustainability, patient engagement in health care decision making, drug development, and regulatory issues through the lens of the theme, Driving Better Health Outcomes Through Stakeholder Engagement .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC