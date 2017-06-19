Falklands: Red Cross exhumes Argentine troop remains
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017 photo provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, Asier izaguirre Pasaban, a forensic logistician with the IRC, works at the Argentine memorial cemetery containing the remains of 237 Argentine combatants killed during the 1982 war between Argentina and Britain, in Darwin, on the Falkland Islands. A forensics team from ICRC exhumed on Tuesday June 20 the first body of an unidentified Argentine soldier buried in a military cemetery on the Falkland Islands.
