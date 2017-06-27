Exploration Drilling Continues to Outline Extensive Brine Horizons...
Millennial Lithium Corp. is pleased to report positive analytical results from the latest exploration well at its wholly owned Pastos Grandes Project in Salta, Argentina. Exploration hole PGMW17-04b was drilled to a depth of 564 metres and terminated in a brine-bearing formation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC