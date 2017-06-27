Exploration Drilling Continues to Out...

Exploration Drilling Continues to Outline Extensive Brine Horizons...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Millennial Lithium Corp. is pleased to report positive analytical results from the latest exploration well at its wholly owned Pastos Grandes Project in Salta, Argentina. Exploration hole PGMW17-04b was drilled to a depth of 564 metres and terminated in a brine-bearing formation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC