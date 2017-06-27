Dance school bus crash kills 15, with 21 left injured

Dance school bus crash kills 15, with...

Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

People wait outside Schestakow Hospital after a bus carrying a children's dance company collided with a truck and turned over on a highway outside San Rafael, in San Rafael, Argentina, June 25, 2017. A bus carrying students, parents and teachers from a dance school flipped on a road in Argentina, killing at least 15 people, officials have said.

Chicago, IL

