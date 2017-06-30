City plan aims for flood-free growth in Argentina's Santa Fe
Bolstering flood defenses and moving families away from risky areas are high on the agenda for Argentina's Santa Fe as the river port city looks to grow its economy and improve its infrastructure under a new urban plan. The inland city of around 400,000 in Argentina's Pampas region also aims to cut violent crime, boost social inclusion and kick-start projects including a new airport, as it tries to create jobs and become better connected, said Santa Fe's chief resilience officer, Andrea Valsagna.
