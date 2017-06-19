THE BEEF producing giants of South America are in the frame once again, with a possible Mercosur deal back on the agenda in Brussels and concern mounting over low-cost meat flooding from the Pampas and Pantanal onto the British market. http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/beef/brexit-could-allow-argentinian-beef-producers-regain-a-foothold-in-the-british-market-35851304.html THE BEEF producing giants of South America are in the frame once again, with a possible Mercosur deal back on the agenda in Brussels and concern mounting over low-cost meat flooding from the Pampas and Pantanal onto the British market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.