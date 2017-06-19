Brexit could allow Argentinian beef p...

Brexit could allow Argentinian beef producers regain a foothold in the British market

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Independent.ie

THE BEEF producing giants of South America are in the frame once again, with a possible Mercosur deal back on the agenda in Brussels and concern mounting over low-cost meat flooding from the Pampas and Pantanal onto the British market. http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/beef/brexit-could-allow-argentinian-beef-producers-regain-a-foothold-in-the-british-market-35851304.html THE BEEF producing giants of South America are in the frame once again, with a possible Mercosur deal back on the agenda in Brussels and concern mounting over low-cost meat flooding from the Pampas and Pantanal onto the British market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC