Blasted by police at point-blank range in Venezuela

5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Blasted by police at point-blank range: Protester is shot and injured by a riot cop moments after another man is killed as death toll of Venezuela's anti-government riots hits 79 This footage shows a protester in Venezuela being shot at point-blank range by armed police before being dragged away from the scene. David Jose Vallenilla, 22, died minutes later in hospital following the shooting at La Carlota airbase in the capital of Caracas.

