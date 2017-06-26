Axalta Coating Systems Celebrates Investment in First Manufacturing Facility in Argentina

Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver joins employees at celebration of new coatings production center in Escobar, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina )--Axalta Coating Systems , a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, celebrated its first production and logistics center in Argentina in the municipality of Escobar . Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver met with employees and toured the new facility where initial production began in January 2017 and will continue to expand to provide a full range of next-generation coatings for the automotive manufacturing, refinish, and industrial markets.

