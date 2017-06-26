Axalta Coating Systems Celebrates Inv...

Axalta Coating Systems Celebrates Investment in First Manufacturing Facility in Argentina

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver joins employees at celebration of new coatings production center in Escobar, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina )--Axalta Coating Systems , a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, celebrated its first production and logistics center in Argentina in the municipality of Escobar . Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver met with employees and toured the new facility where initial production began in January 2017 and will continue to expand to provide a full range of next-generation coatings for the automotive manufacturing, refinish, and industrial markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC