Argentine ex-president Kirchner launc...

Argentine ex-president Kirchner launches political comeback

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Times of Israel

Leftist firebrand has been accused in the death of Jewish prosecutor Alberto Nissman, who alleged she tried to cover up Iran's role in the AMIA bombing Argentinian former President Cristina Kirchner delivers a speech during a rally in Buenos Aires on June 20, 2017 Cristina Kirchner, the leftist ex-president who dominated Argentine politics for years alongside her late husband, and was accused by critics in the death of a Jewish prosecutor who alleged she colluded with Iran, is seeking public office again. The 64-year-old will make a bid for a Senate seat in October's midterm elections - despite facing corruption charges - two top party officials in her party announced Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC