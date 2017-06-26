Argentine ex-president Kirchner launches political comeback
Leftist firebrand has been accused in the death of Jewish prosecutor Alberto Nissman, who alleged she tried to cover up Iran's role in the AMIA bombing Argentinian former President Cristina Kirchner delivers a speech during a rally in Buenos Aires on June 20, 2017 Cristina Kirchner, the leftist ex-president who dominated Argentine politics for years alongside her late husband, and was accused by critics in the death of a Jewish prosecutor who alleged she colluded with Iran, is seeking public office again. The 64-year-old will make a bid for a Senate seat in October's midterm elections - despite facing corruption charges - two top party officials in her party announced Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC