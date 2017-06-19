Argentina Fernandez's Party

Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez speaks during a rally on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Fernandez appeared before thousands of followers to launch the new political front Unidad Ciudadana or Citizens Unity Party, to challenge President Mauricio Macri's ruling party in the upcoming October mid-term election.

Chicago, IL

