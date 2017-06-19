A beloved bike, which had been ridden...

A beloved bike, which had been ridden through the Americas, stolen in Santa Cruz

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz writer George Hawkins rode his 27-year-old mountain bike more than 20,000 miles through all the Americas before its lock was cut and the Trek was stolen near Cowell Beach Friday afternoon. The bike, which has a cracked frame and is pasted with stickers from Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Alaska and Canada, probably isn't worth much in dollar value, Hawkins said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC