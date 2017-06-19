A beloved bike, which had been ridden through the Americas, stolen in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz writer George Hawkins rode his 27-year-old mountain bike more than 20,000 miles through all the Americas before its lock was cut and the Trek was stolen near Cowell Beach Friday afternoon. The bike, which has a cracked frame and is pasted with stickers from Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Alaska and Canada, probably isn't worth much in dollar value, Hawkins said.
