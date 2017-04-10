Women in Santa Cruz County jail: Cycl...

Women in Santa Cruz County jail: Cycle of incarceration

This statistical portrait of women in Santa Cruz County jail is drawn from 31 interviews in March 2016 to May 2016 by Susan Greene, who has a doctorate from UC Santa Cruz. SANTA CRUZ >> A new report by a researcher who has studied mothers in and out of jail for 20 years says changes are needed to the break the multi-generational cycle of incarceration in Santa Cruz County, and Sheriff Jim Hart will share his plans at 9 a.m. Tuesday when the county supervisors meet.

