Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing sugar daddy
A woman in Argentina who tied up her wealthy sugardaddy during a sex game before stabbing him to death and stealing his money has been sentenced to life in prison. Paula Romano, 34, stabbed her boyfriend Julio Cesar Vittoria, 62, 24 times while he was naked and tied up in July 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC