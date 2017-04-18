When the Argentines drink wine
When people in Argentina drink wine, they start talking about politics or football and usually the conversation ends in argument, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to the Republic of Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia said on April 18. He says that his country is the 5th largest wine producer in the world, making an impressive amount of quality wines and wine-growing has an important place in the country's culture. The Embassy of the Argentine Republic in the Republic of Armenia, in partnership with important local actors, will organize the "Argentine Wine Week" in Yerevan from April 17 to 23 in an effort to familiarize Armenian consumers with wines of Argentina.
