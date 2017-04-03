What to do this weekend

MUSIC: Bife at Xigru Espacio UNTREF Bife could be defined as an LGBTQ+ band that plays tango and cumbia, but when asked about what genre they would put their group under, the duo usually replies that they feel no need to put a label on it. That's why Ivanna Colonna Olsen always wears a tie and draws a moustache on her face and Diego Fantin wears skirts and fishnet stockings: they don't feel the need to be labelled under one gender, either.

