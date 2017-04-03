What to do this weekend

What to do this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

MUSIC: Bife at Xigru Espacio UNTREF Bife could be defined as an LGBTQ+ band that plays tango and cumbia, but when asked about what genre they would put their group under, the duo usually replies that they feel no need to put a label on it. That's why Ivanna Colonna Olsen always wears a tie and draws a moustache on her face and Diego Fantin wears skirts and fishnet stockings: they don't feel the need to be labelled under one gender, either.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC