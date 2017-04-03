Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza ...

Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online [News]

The performance at the city's Hippodrome San Isidro followed the group's appearance at Lollapalooza Chile in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 25 as one of three festival gigs in South America that would wrap up at Lollapalooza Chile on April 1. Metallica headlined the Lollapalooza festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina last Friday, March 31 and professional video of the band's full set has surfaced online.

Chicago, IL

