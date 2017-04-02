VIDEO: Maxi Rodriguez cracker gives Newell's Old Boys victory

Maxi Rodriguez will go down in history as the scorer of one of the great World Cup goals, but the veteran Argentine struck another goal to remember for Newell's Old Boys against Atletico Rafaela on Saturday. In the 2006 World Cup, Rodriguez scored a breathtaking volley against Mexico to put Argentina through to the quarter-finals, but while this effort was not quite in that league, it was still a moment of terrific technical quality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.