Venezuela opposition vows fresh protests despite deaths

Opponents of the Venezuelan government vowed fresh huge protests on April 20, upping the ante in their bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro after a day of deadly clashes in the oil-rich but beleaguered nation. A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman died after being shot April 19 during massive protests, and a soldier outside Caracas was said to have been killed, bringing to eight the number of people killed this month in a mounting political crisis.

