Tyson Cave's lawyer asks to withdraw ...

Tyson Cave's lawyer asks to withdraw from Halifax boxer's assault trial

4 hrs ago

Tyson Cave beat Walter Rojas of Argentina on Nov. 29, 2015, to claim the World Boxing Union super bantamweight title. The lawyer for a Halifax boxer charged with aggravated assault related to an alleged bar fight has asked to be removed from the case because he says he can't reach his client.

