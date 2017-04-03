Tyson Cave's lawyer asks to withdraw from Halifax boxer's assault trial
Tyson Cave beat Walter Rojas of Argentina on Nov. 29, 2015, to claim the World Boxing Union super bantamweight title. The lawyer for a Halifax boxer charged with aggravated assault related to an alleged bar fight has asked to be removed from the case because he says he can't reach his client.
