Treasures from the Met Ascend to Its Roof in a Scramble of Art History

Friday Apr 14

AdriA n Villar Rojas has transformed the open-air space into a dystopian banquet hall where culture is the main meal, long-ago consumed. AdrA an Villar Rojas, The Theater of Disappearance on the roof of the Metropolitan Museum of Art How would you navigate one of the world's largest encyclopedic art museums, if all its systems to classify objects by region, culture, and time disappeared? Argentinian artist AdrA an Villar Rojas presents that very situation at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where he has uprooted artworks from their assigned departments and gathered them all in one space: the institution's rooftop.

Chicago, IL

