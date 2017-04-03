Speaker at Clark says confronting a dark historya helped Argentina heal

Andrea Gualde, a native Argentinian, grew up under the brutal dictatorship that emerged in the 1970s and resulted in the disappearance, according to human rights groups, of an estimated 30,000 people between 1976 and 1983, the kidnapping and "appropriation" of thousands of children, and the forced exile of 40,000 people. After democracy was re-established in the mid-1980s, the trials of military officials offered signs of hope that the country was dealing with what happened. But political pressure and instability resulted in "impunity laws" that limited further prosecution, and eventually those initially convicted were pardoned, she told an audience at Clark University Thursday night. In the mid-2000s, Ms.

