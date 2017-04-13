Small houses offered for women inmate...

Small houses offered for women inmates with their children in Argentina

32 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Nancy Oliver Ledezma and her one-year-old son Timoteo pose in the house which they share with three women inmates and their children in the Criminal Unit 54 as part of the pilot program "Houses for women with children" in Florencio Varela city, Argentina, on April 12, 2017. The pilot program launched by the Justice Ministry in Buenos Aires province seeks to improve the life quality of the women inmates that live with their children.

Chicago, IL

