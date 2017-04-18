Site selection driving future of Argentine whites

Argentina is now far enough along in its investigation of terroir and development of sites at altitude that it is capable of producing white wines that retain their natural acidity and aren't "dead" after two years in bottle, says trailblazing winemaker Matias Riccitelli. Riccitelli, owner and winemaker of Riccitelli Wines, only began producing white wines five years ago, as it was only then that he felt Argentina had developed its knowledge of terroir and sites at higher altitude to a point where the production of higher end white wines was possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.