Santa Cruz police seek additional victims of suspected child molester

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz police have reason to believe that a suspected child molester may have more victims in the area and are reaching out to the community for information. Based on allegations brought by his female relatives, Gerardo Garcia Gandara, 53, of Santa Cruz was arrested on April 4 and arraigned Monday on multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor and sexual penetration of a juvenile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.