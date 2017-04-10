Santa Cruz police seek additional vic...

Santa Cruz police seek additional victims of suspected child molester

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz police have reason to believe that a suspected child molester may have more victims in the area and are reaching out to the community for information. Based on allegations brought by his female relatives, Gerardo Garcia Gandara, 53, of Santa Cruz was arrested on April 4 and arraigned Monday on multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor and sexual penetration of a juvenile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,220,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC