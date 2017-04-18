Santa Cruz Countya s teen pregnancy r...

Santa Cruz Countya s teen pregnancy rate at a historic low, but future of programs is uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

From left, Dana Kwitnicki, Susan Lasko and Eva Montes-Portis of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte attend Health Improvement Partnership of Santa Cruz County forum where Planned Parenthood received the “Champions of Health Improvement” award. SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County's teen pregnancy rate is at historic low, thanks in part to the work of Salud and Planned Parenthood Watsonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC