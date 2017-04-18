Report: GN'R Going On Tour With The W...

Report: GN'R Going On Tour With The Who [News]

3 hrs ago

09/23 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock in Rio 09/25 - Sao Paulo, Brazil 09/27 - Porto Alegre, Brazil 09/29 - Santiago, Chile 10/03 - Rosario, Argentina 10/06 - Buenos Aires, Argentina 10/08 - Lima, Peru However, Christian also subsequently tweeted that The Who, The Cult and Alter Bridge will be playing in Sao Paolo on September 21, just 4 days before the alleged The Who + GN'R show in the same city.

