Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival: Together to End Solitary Documentary Film: Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison Kristi Jacobson, 2016, 82 min, USA With unprecedented access over the course of one year, director Kristi Jacobson offers a revealing and moving portrait of life inside solitary confinement. Speaker: Dolores Canales Dolores Canales, Organizer, has become a strong and compassionate advocate and spokesperson for incarcerated peoples and their families.

