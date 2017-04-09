Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival...

Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival: Together to End Solitary

Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival: Together to End Solitary Documentary Film: Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison Kristi Jacobson, 2016, 82 min, USA With unprecedented access over the course of one year, director Kristi Jacobson offers a revealing and moving portrait of life inside solitary confinement. Speaker: Dolores Canales Dolores Canales, Organizer, has become a strong and compassionate advocate and spokesperson for incarcerated peoples and their families.

Chicago, IL

