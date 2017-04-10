PrimeGlobal Adds Argentina Accounting Firm Comellas
The global accounting network PrimeGlobal has added the Argentina accounting firm of Comellas & Asociados to the Association's Latin America and Caribbean Region. Comellas & Asociados was founded over 25 years ago on the principal of providing professional services based on honesty, professional ethics and excellence.
