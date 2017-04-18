Port workers in Argentine grains hub ...

Port workers in Argentine grains hub to hold wage protests

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Port workers in Argentina's main grains hub of Rosario will hold flash protests and block access gates over the weeks ahead as part of wage negotiations in which they are demanding a 40 percent pay increase, a union leader said on Thursday. Wage strikes and protests are common in Argentina, which had an inflation rate of about 40 percent last year.

Chicago, IL

