Port workers in Argentine grains hub to hold wage protests
Port workers in Argentina's main grains hub of Rosario will hold flash protests and block access gates over the weeks ahead as part of wage negotiations in which they are demanding a 40 percent pay increase, a union leader said on Thursday. Wage strikes and protests are common in Argentina, which had an inflation rate of about 40 percent last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC