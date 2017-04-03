News 20 mins ago 7:32 a.m.Bizarre "tw...

News 20 mins ago 7:32 a.m.Bizarre "two-headed snake" that baffled the internet identified

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A woman's bizarre video of a snake-like creature with "two heads, three eyes and weird skin" went viral with more than 19 million views, and it's easy to understand why. The dark brown and white striped creature looked like a stubby snake with a head at each end and a single "blinking eye."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,056,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC