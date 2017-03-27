New LDS general Relief Society presid...

New LDS general Relief Society presidency is unique

The LDS Church has a new general presidency for its 7.1-million member Relief Society, and it is unique. Sister Jean B. Bingham was named as the new Relief Society general president after serving for one year in the Primary general presidency, an unprecedented move for a woman leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

