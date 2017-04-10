New femicide moves nation, as thousan...

New femicide moves nation, as thousands mourn in solidarity

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

The discovery of 21-year-old Micaela Garcia's body caused outrage after it was revealed that her murderer had been released early from a prison sentence for raping two women The discovery of 21-year-old feminist activist Micaela Garca's body in the town of Gualeguay, Entre Ros province on April 8 struck a nerve in the country, leading thousands to demonstrate this week in protest of another femicide that could have been prevented. While there have been multiple femicides in the past, the latest murder of a young woman had caused outrage after it was learned that her murderer, 30-year-old Sebastian Wagner, had been previously serving a nine-year jail sentence after he was convicted of raping two women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,317 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC