New femicide moves nation, as thousands mourn in solidarity
The discovery of 21-year-old Micaela Garcia's body caused outrage after it was revealed that her murderer had been released early from a prison sentence for raping two women The discovery of 21-year-old feminist activist Micaela Garca's body in the town of Gualeguay, Entre Ros province on April 8 struck a nerve in the country, leading thousands to demonstrate this week in protest of another femicide that could have been prevented. While there have been multiple femicides in the past, the latest murder of a young woman had caused outrage after it was learned that her murderer, 30-year-old Sebastian Wagner, had been previously serving a nine-year jail sentence after he was convicted of raping two women.
