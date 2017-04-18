Mystery as Virgin Mary statue starts ...

Mystery as Virgin Mary statue starts 'crying BLOOD' as...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Hundreds of Catholics have visited the family home where the statue is kept, believing they are witnessing a miracle, but a priest has warned them not to jump to conclusions. The small icon of the Virgin of the Mystical Rose, one of the names Catholics use for the Virgin Mary, belongs to a family in Argentina's Salta province and is still in their home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC