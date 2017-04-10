Motorcycling: Vinales triumphs as Marquez crashes in Argentina
TERMAS DE RIO HONDO, Argentina: Maverick Vinales won the Grand Prix of Argentina on Sunday , extending his lead in the world championship having also triumphed in the season-opener in Qatar.Spanish rider Vinales, on a Yamaha, inherited the lead on the fourth lap when world champion and pole-sitter Marc Marquez crashed out on his Honda, his machine careering spectacularly into the gravel at turn two with sparks flying off the tarmac.Valentino Rossi, racing in his 350th grand prix, took second place on the second factory Yamaha ahead of Cal Crutchlow on a Honda having slipped by the Briton six laps from home.It was a third career victory in the elite class for the 22-year-old Vinales who switched to Yamaha from Suzuki for this season."
