Motorcycling: Vinales top in Argentina as Rossi, Lorenzo struggle

TERMAS DE RIO HONDO: Spain's Maverick Vinales, who won the season-opener in Qatar, continued his blistering form on Friday by setting the fastest time in practice for Sunday's Grand Prix of Argentina as his rivals struggled.The 22-year-old clocked a best time of 1min 39.377sec after two sessions on the hot and dusty Termas de Rio Hondo circuit with defending world champion Marc Marquez second fastest on a Honda, 0.301sec behind.Unheralded Czech rider Karel Abraham, on a Ducati, was third fastest at 0.403sec off the lead." I feel very positive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.