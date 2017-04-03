MotoGP. Marc Marquez And Dani Pedrosa's Statements
In the four years that MotoGP has visited Termas de Rio Hondo, Marc Marquez has always been the fastest man in qualifying. Dani Pedrosa, third in FP3, was one of the few riders to improved on his times from yesterday, but missed out on going directly through to Q2 by 42 thousandths of a second.
