More on Plus

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood "Katerina's Costume/Dress Up Day" Katerina's Costume: Daniel and Katerina are at Miss Elaina's Museum-Go-Round to make their costumes for Dress Up Day. While Daniel and Miss Elaina know exactly what they want to be, Katerina is having a harder time deciding on just the right costume.

