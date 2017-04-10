More on Plus

In The Americas with David Yetman "Argentina's Route 40: from the Steppes to the Lake" Argentines maintain that Patagonia begins at the Rio Colorado in the Province of Neuquen. Traveling south, they cross that river on Ruta 40 in a volcanic landscape amidst a vast desert with the majestic peaks of the Andes always present on the right.

