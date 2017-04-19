Mitten serves upscale lunch of sandwi...

Mitten serves upscale lunch of sandwiches, salads in downtown Redlands

One of Redlands' oldest buildings, The Mitten, which opened in the 1890s as a citrus packing house, is now serving lunch Monday-Friday. Started by Roberto Argentina, formerly of The Farm, the enterprise is now owned by Kevin Spencer while the kitchen is helmed by head chef Ben Rojas-leon.

